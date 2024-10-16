Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $267.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

