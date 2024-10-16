Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Invests $232,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

