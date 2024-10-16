Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Invests $5.20 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.1% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,523,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,399,000. Madrone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 246.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,929,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

