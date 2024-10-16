Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.0% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

