Dover Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dover Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

