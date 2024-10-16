Dover Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Dover Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 73,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

