Dover Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Motco acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,411,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,569,141. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

