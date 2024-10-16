Dover Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 336,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,196. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.