DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 58745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRD. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1126 dividend. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after buying an additional 430,603 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

