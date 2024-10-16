DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of KSM opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
