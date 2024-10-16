DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KSM opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

