Dymension (DYM) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.17 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $351.84 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dymension has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00249449 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,826,475 coins and its circulating supply is 208,989,409 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,802,529 with 208,929,441 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.74608946 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $28,423,410.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.