Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Update

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 18,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.