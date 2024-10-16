Dynex (DNX) Trading Up 26.9% This Week

Dynex (DNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $38.27 million and $1.47 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00250653 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,567,999 coins and its circulating supply is 96,570,866 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,558,928.54453811. The last known price of Dynex is 0.41177122 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,400,765.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.