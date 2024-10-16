easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in September

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.0 days.

easyJet Stock Performance

EJTTF stock remained flat at $6.67 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. easyJet has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

