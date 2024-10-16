eCash Price Hits $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $724.02 million and approximately $37.60 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,954.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.18 or 0.00536504 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00029199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00076318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,771,123,423,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,771,120,298,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

