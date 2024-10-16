EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $624,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 29.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Ball Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

