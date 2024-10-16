EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $781,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after buying an additional 392,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after buying an additional 740,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

