EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 10.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Dbs Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

