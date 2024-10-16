Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,503.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 131,585 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.