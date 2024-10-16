Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on MoneyHero Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNY)

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for MoneyHero in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Edison Inv. Res analyst M. Bussell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for MoneyHero’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for MoneyHero’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

MoneyHero Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNY opened at $1.07 on Monday. MoneyHero has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero ( NASDAQ:MNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. MoneyHero had a negative net margin of 141.71% and a negative return on equity of 417.43%. The company had revenue of $20.67 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.