Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $913.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $868.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $916.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

