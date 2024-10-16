Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $913.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $916.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $855.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $868.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

