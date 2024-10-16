Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Up 31.4% in September

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. 1,394,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Embraer has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

