ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ENAV Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EENNF remained flat at $4.55 on Wednesday. ENAV has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.
About ENAV
