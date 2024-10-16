ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ENAV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EENNF remained flat at $4.55 on Wednesday. ENAV has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

About ENAV

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

