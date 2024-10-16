Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 3,233,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 13,084,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ET. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $20,164,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,591,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,919,000 after buying an additional 1,200,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,205,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after buying an additional 1,127,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.