Entergy (NYSE:ETR) vs. Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -76.20% -10.61% -2.61% Entergy 14.75% 10.10% 2.37%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $79.72 million 0.61 -$65.83 million ($2.68) -0.98 Entergy $12.07 billion 2.36 $2.36 billion $9.97 13.38

This table compares Spruce Power and Entergy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spruce Power and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 1 2 10 1 2.79

Entergy has a consensus target price of $130.96, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Summary

Entergy beats Spruce Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. It also engages in the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides decommissioning services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company’s power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.