Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.21. 417,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,299,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

