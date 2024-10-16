EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

