Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.080-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-7.350 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.96. 1,153,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

