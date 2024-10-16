Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Core Scientific, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report issued on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $12.97 on Monday. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

