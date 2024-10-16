ERn Financial LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $471.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

