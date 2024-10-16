ERn Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $26.43.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

