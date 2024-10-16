ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

SPGP opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

