ERn Financial LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

