ERn Financial LLC Purchases 6,945 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.