ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,139,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 11,380,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ESR Group Price Performance

ESRCF remained flat at $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. ESR Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

