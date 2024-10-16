ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.24. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 19,742 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
