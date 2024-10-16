Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 51.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 344,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,447 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 392.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,931.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

