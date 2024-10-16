Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $160.39 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.64 or 0.00028902 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $160.39 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,959.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.35 or 0.00536121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00105289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00227903 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00075478 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,159,881 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.