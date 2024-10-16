Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $312.42 billion and $19.02 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,595.14 or 0.03844345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00040599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,386,200 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

