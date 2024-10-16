Ethernity Chain (ERN) Market Capitalization Reaches $59.36 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00002911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $59.36 million and $1.43 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

