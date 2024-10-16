Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 343,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.3 days.
Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of ERFSF stock traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
