Evercore ISI Boosts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $37.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.64.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 552,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

