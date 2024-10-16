Evercore ISI Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $575.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $520.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.25.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $9.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.