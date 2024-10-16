Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $34.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Get Exelixis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.