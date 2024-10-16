Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1,171.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 467,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 430,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

