Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

EXE stock opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

