Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.0 %

XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

