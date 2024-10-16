Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
