Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.43 and last traded at $121.10. 1,373,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,621,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $477.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

